"It's just that simple" - WWE Hall of Famer offers solution to Tony Khan for handling CM Punk's current relationship with AEW (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Teddy Long gave his thoughts on the best approach for Tony Khan and AEW to take with CM Punk after the Brawl Out incident.

Since making critical statements about Colt Cabana, Adam Page, and The Elite during a post-AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk has become a polarizing figure in professional wrestling. His outspoken personality and the recent Brawl Out incident have left the future of his involvement with the Jacksonville-based promotion uncertain.

On an episode of the Sportskeeda Wrestling show, The Wrestling Time Machine, featuring Mac Davis and Bill Apter, former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long suggested that Khan should meet with Punk to work through any issues and come to a resolution.

"Well, you know there's a way to do this. You know, all you gotta do Tony Khan or whoever, you know, just you and CM Punk sit down and have a come to Jesus meeting and work everything out. It's just that simple." (24:32 - 24:45)

It seems that Teddy Long is proposing that Khan come face-to-face with Punk to understand the situation and try to find a solution.

WWE legend labels CM Punk as "overhyped" and accuses him of burying fellow wrestlers

CM Punk, the wrestler known for being "The Voice of the Voiceless," has not appeared in AEW since a controversial incident at the post-All Out 2022 media scrum.

During an episode of the podcast Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff discussed Punk's current situation in AEW. He stated that, in his opinion, the former WWE Champion was overhyped and had been burying fellow wrestlers.

"I think he was overhyped, and when I say that, look, I understand he came to AEW with a massive amount of mystique, and there was a buildup, and he did a good job of maintaining that mystique. But he lost me in his first promo. I mean he showed his a** in such an obvious way to me in his very first promo when he went out there and buried Hulk Hogan."

The former WWE Champion had a dispute with members of The Elite that led to physical altercations and suspensions for all those involved. His future with AEW remains uncertain as he has not been seen since the incident, while The Elite returned at the Full Gear event in November and won the Trios Title on the latest edition of Dynamite.

Do you agree with Teddy Long's proposed method for Tony Khan to handle the situation involving CM Punk? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

