Eric Bischoff calls 6-time WWE World Champion "overhyped" and accuses him of "burying" fellow wrestlers 

Eric Bischoff is an outspoken person and recently called a former WWE Champion overhyped. He also accused the star of burying his fellow wrestlers. The star in question is CM Punk.

CM Punk has not been seen in AEW since the infamous post-All Out 2022 media scrum. The Second City Saint verbally eviscerated The Elite, Hangman Adam Page and Colt Cabana before a backstage fight led to suspensions for everyone involved.

On Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff, the former WWE authority figure stated that he feels CM Punk is overhyped.

“Part of me jokes around about busting Philip’s (CM Punk) ba**s because I just I’m not impressed with him. I think he was overhyped and when I say that, look, I understand he came to AEW with a massive amount of mystique and there was a buildup and he did a good job of maintaining that mystique. But he lost me in his first promo. I mean he showed his a** in such an obvious way to me in his very first promo when he went out there and buried Hulk Hogan." (2:40 - 3:18)

Eric Bischoff then criticized the Second City Saint for burying Tony Khan and the AEW locker room.

"I don’t know what went on behind the scenes with The Elite and the backstage drama, conspiracy theories. I’m not discounting it, I’m not discounting that Philip has a b***h. I’m not discounting that perhaps Philip was justified in being really, really pissed off. I still don’t think he should’ve done what he did at the press conference."

He added:

"That should’ve been a conversation that Philip had with Tony Khan offline, privately, one-on-one, maybe with an attorney present. Then it could’ve been productive as opposed to going out there and again, showing your a**, burying the guy that’s writing your cheques, burying your entire locker room, the roster that you have to work with." (4:28 - 5:19)

Eric Bischoff is a WWE Hall of Famer

Eric Bischoff is a veteran of the wrestling industry. He was a significant part of WCW during the Monday Night Wars and once he ran the company into the ground, he joined WWE as an authority figure.

CauliflowerAlleyClub @CACReunion Congratulations to Eric Bischoff being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Well deserved I'd say. Congratulations to Eric Bischoff being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Well deserved I'd say. https://t.co/6DzwTvWiQ5

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2021 alongside other legends such as Kane, Molly Holly, The Great Khali and Rob Van Dam.

