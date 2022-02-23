"You might wanna do some tape study"- AEW star offers advice to WWE's Dolph Ziggler ahead of his NXT match

AEW star Ryan Nemeth is never shy about his interactions with his brother Dolph Ziggler. With the Showoff's NXT 2.0 match looming, the Hollywood Hunk again took to Twitter to offer advice.

Dolph is set to take on Tommaso Ciampa in a highly-anticipated clash on NXT 2.0. The winner of the match will be the new number one contender for the NXT Championship and will get a chance to dethrone the dominant Bron Breakker.

Ahead of this main event clash, All Elite Wrestling's Ryan Nemeth offered a tip to Dolph Ziggler, urging his brother to study his AEW Dark videos on YouTube:

"@HEELZiggler You might wanna do some tape study to prepare for tonight http://Youtube.com/AEW" - Ryan wrote.

Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa have never wrestled each other in a one-on-one match. The Blackheart teamed up with Finn Balor at last night's 1500th episode of WWE Raw to defeat The Dirty Dawgs (Ziggler and Bobby Roode).

Dolph Ziggler responded to a fan asking him to join AEW

Dolph Ziggler is an incredibly talented professional wrestler. He has been loyal to WWE since 2004 when he debuted as a member of the Spirit Squad.

Despite twice lifting the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, there's a sense of wasted potential in fans' minds when it comes to Ziggler's career. WWE has often reduced him to the role of a glorified enhancement talent.

All Elite Wrestling has seen wrestlers thrive in their own chosen styles, and a fan wanted to see the former Intercontinental Champion in Tony Khan's company. However, Ziggler responded by asking the fan to unfollow him.

The Showoff seems to be content in WWE. He's an excellent worker inside the ropes and has sufficient ability on the mic. Notably, his selling ability is some of the best that's ever been seen.

While an argument could be made that he's been misused, the switch to NXT 2.0 might be the spark needed for Ziggler's career revival. He was, after all, a star once seen as the second coming of Shawn Michaels.

