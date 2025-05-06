AEW star offers to wrestle Dakota Kai after her WWE firing

Former WWE star Dakota Kai was one of the most fan-favorite wrestlers in the global sports entertainment juggernaut. She was released from WWE on May 2, along with many other stars. This was the second time Kai had been released from the company. Days after her exit, an absent AEW name expressed her desire to face the 37-year-old star.

Ad

Tay Melo hasn't competed on AEW TV since January 2023, as she was on maternity leave. She and Sammy Guevara welcomed a daughter in November of that year. She made her in-ring return to STARDOM in January 2025 but has yet to return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Recently, the 29-year-old star took to X/Twitter and claimed that she wanted to wrestle Dakota Kai. Although the match might not happen right away, it may take place three months later when Kai officially becomes a free agent.

Ad

Trending

Check out her post below:

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Reports reveal the reason behind WWE releases

The global sports entertainment juggernaut released several wrestlers, including stars like Braun Strowman, Cora Jade, and Dakota Kai.

The Wrestling Observer reported that wrestlers were released from the company because some of the developing stars stopped working hard.

"Many of those cut were perceived as not working hard in training. And if you don’t work hard in training, there’s so many people who do. And at this point, if the feeling is you’re not working hard in training - I saw the term ‘lazy’ - the ones who are lazy are gonna be gone, and the ones who didn’t stand out are gonna be gone," the report noted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see which of these stars will revive their careers in the future. Surprisingly, reports claim that Dakota Kai is already receiving offers from other companies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More