Reason behind recent WWE releases revealed; several labeled "lazy"

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 04, 2025 16:14 GMT
There have been several releases this week (Image via WWE.com)

WWE's annual releases took place over the last week, and in addition to many from the main roster, several names from NXT too exited the company. This included Cora Jade, Jakara Jackson, Gigi Dolin, and former main roster star Shotzi.

Following their departures, it has been reported by The Wrestling Observer that there was a major reason behind this; many stars were labeled as "lazy" backstage and seen as not putting in maximum effort when training.

"Many of those cut were perceived as not working hard in training. And if you don’t work hard in training, there’s so many people who do. And at this point, if the feeling is you’re not working hard in training - I saw the term ‘lazy’ - the ones who are lazy are gonna be gone, and the ones who didn’t stand out are gonna be gone." [H/T - RingsideNews]
The use of the word lazy has been debated online by fans since many members of the NXT brand stepped up their game in recent weeks and Shotzi made the move down to NXT after a stint on the main roster, while Cora Jade recently returned from injury.

WWE releases appear to have ended for the time being

In recent years, WWE has always had a post-WrestleMania budget-cutting talent cull and it appears with the merger with TKO, there have been a lot of cuts in the company in recent months as the new owners look to try to mold the company into what they want.

That being said, WWE has a lot of events coming up, including Backlash, Worlds Collide, Money in the Bank, and even Night of Champions, and will need all of their current stars to be firing on all cylinders heading into SummerSlam.

It will be interesting to see how the Stamford-based promotion's creative team, led by Triple H, manages the upcoming premium live events in quick succession.

