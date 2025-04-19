  • home icon
AEW star officially bids farewell to major promotion

By Sujay
Modified Apr 19, 2025 01:13 GMT
An AEW star has left a wrestling company. (Image credits: AEW Facebook page)
An AEW star has officially bid farewell to a wrestling promotion. The star did not leave All Elite Wrestling but rather another company.

Mina Shirakawa is one of the most famous Japanese wrestlers in the world and she has wrestled in various companies throughout her illustrious career. She recently revealed that she will be signing up with Tony Khan’s company full-time.

She recently had her final match at Stardom where she teamed up with Raychell Rose in a loss to Hazuki and Suzu Suzuki. After the match, she took to X/Twitter to officially announce her departure from Stardom.

She wrote:

“That was my last match in STARDOM....🥺 Love you all—so grateful for everything! #STARDOM.”
With her departure from Stardom giving her more time and clearing up her schedule, her fans can expect her to feature more in AEW and that is something that will definitely delight Tony Khan.

AEW star Mina Shirakawa names Asuka as dream opponent

Just like how Mina Shirakawa is a top Japanese wrestler, there is another top Japanese wrestler from WWE and that is Asuka.

In a recent interview with Pep Talks, Shirakawa named The Empress of Tomorrow as her dream opponent.

"AEW wrestlers, women’s wrestlers is my opponent, my rival. Still, my dream is to be AEW Women’s World Champion, so every wrestler [is] my rival. It’s just [a] dream match, [and] I respect Asuka so much. I want to say Asuka-san. Senpai. So, Asuka-san always tell me what should I do in the US ring. She [gave] advice every time and message to me. So, I love her, I respect her. But now I am STARDOM, and she is WWE. So, a little bit difficult, but yeah, it’s my dream," Shirakawa said.

Given that Asuka is in WWE, it will be practically impossible for Mina Shirakawa to take her on in a match, at least for the time being. However, things can change in the future and she will be hoping that she gets the chance to take her on in a match.

Edited by Harish Raj S
