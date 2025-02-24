Top AEW performer names WWE Superstar Asuka as her dream opponent

Asuka is perhaps one of the most influential female WWE wrestlers of all time. Her career began in 2004, and she soon became immensely popular in Japan. She signed with the Stamford-based company in 2015 and became a massive star. The Empress of Tomorrow is a multi-time WWE Women's Champion.

Asuka's professional wrestling journey has inspired several Joshi stars, including Mina Shirakawa, who is a former RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion. The 37-year-old is signed to World Wonder Ring Stardom but occasionally performs in promotions such as AEW, ROH, and Revolution Pro Wrestling.

Shirakawa recently spoke with Pep Talks and named The Empress of Tomorrow as her dream opponent.

"AEW wrestlers, women’s wrestlers is my opponent, my rival. Still, my dream is to be AEW Women’s World Champion, so every AEW wrestler [is] my rival. It’s just [a] dream match, [and] I respect Asuka so much. I want to say Asuka-san. Senpai. So Asuka-san always tell me what should I do in the US ring. She [gave] advice every time and message to me. So I love her, I respect her. But now I am STARDOM, and she is WWE. So a little bit difficult, but yeah, it’s my dream," Shirakawa said. [H/T: Fightful]

Mina Shirakawa locked horns with Mercedes Moné in a Winner Takes All match at Wrestle Dynasty earlier this year. Unfortunately, she was defeated. She has also worked with top All Elite Wrestling stars like Toni Storm and Mariah May in the past.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria wants to face Asuka at WrestleMania 41

Just like Shirakawa, Asuka is the dream opponent for WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria. Interestingly, in a recent interview with Pubity, the Irishwoman said she wanted to face the former Women's Champion at WrestleMania 41.

"A match that got away from me would be to face Asuka. That would be pretty massive." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Valkyria became the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion earlier this year by defeating Dakota Kai. She is currently part of the RAW roster.

