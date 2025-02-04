Best wishes to Mina Shirakawa over devastating announcement following losses to AEW champions

AEW fans are offering immense support to Mina Shirakawa today. The provocative grappler has suffered some significant losses in recent months while working on projects outside the Jacksonville-based promotion. Shirakawa is currently dealing with fallout after a viral announcement was issued earlier today.

The Venus of Pro Wrestling splits her time between Stardom and NJPW in Japan, as well as AEW, ROH, and Revolution Pro, among others. Her latest AEW run ended in late December with a loss to longtime friend and foe, Women's World Champion Mariah May, at Winter Is Coming. Two weeks later, Shirakawa dropped the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship to Mercedes Moné, who had her NJPW Strong Women's Championship on the line at Wrestle Dynasty.

Mina is currently on the shelf and is not medically cleared to compete. Stardom announced today that the 37-year-old will be out of action to recover from the undisclosed injuries. This comes after Shirakawa recently re-joined her Empress Nexus Venus stablemates in NJPW and Stardom, only to lose the finals of Stardom's New Year Unit Competition to Neo Genesis.

Stardom did not provide a time frame for Shirakawa's return, but the promotion noted that she would be out for an unspecified period of time. Mina suffered the injuries while working an eight-woman tag team match at Supreme Fight this past Sunday.

Mina has not wrestled since the 12-minute opener of Sunday's Stardom Supreme Fight PPV. Shirakawa and her ENV partners Maika, HANAKO, and Waka Tsukiyama were defeated by HATE's Momo Watanabe, Rina, Thekla, and Azusa Inaba. After the loss, HATE forced Maika to watch while Mina was beaten down.

