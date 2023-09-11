AEW star officially joins new faction [Spoilers]

The following article contains spoilers for the upcoming September 14th, 2023 edition of ROH on HonorClub, where an AEW has found a new home in the form of a new faction.

Over the past few years in Ring of Honor, one of the most feared stables has been Shane Taylor Promotions, with the group having the third longest ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship reign in history during 2021.

But since December 2022, the group has been fairly inactive, with only Taylor himself wrestling on ROH TV. However, during the most recent taping for Ring of Honor on HonorClub, Taylor vowed to take his stable back to the top, and to do that, he's had to draft in a new member.

Expand Tweet

That new member is Lee Moriarty, a man who has been fairly directionless on both AEW and ROH TV since The Firm went their separate ways earlier this year. Taigastyle was introduced as the newest member of Shane Taylor Promotions following Shane's win over Lee Johnson.

What does the future have in store for Shane Taylor Promotions? Only time will tell!

Shane Taylor suffered a tough loss at AEW All Out

Following AEW's record-breaking All In event at Wembley Stadium, many people wondered what the following week's All Out would look like. But Shane Taylor had one particular vision in mind, walking out of Chicago as the ROH Television Champion.

Taylor attempted to dethrone Samoa Joe at the September 3rd event, with the former ROH Television Champion having earned his shot at the Samoan Submission Machine by winning an eliminator tournament in August 2023.

Expand Tweet

Shane defeated Serpentico, Christopher Daniels and Gravity on his way to his tournament victory, but in the end, it was Samoa Joe who picked up the victory and retained the ROH Television Championship.

Joe is now just two months away from becoming the longest-reigning ROH Television Champion in history, with Jay Lethal's record of 567 days not too far away.

Who do you think will dethrone Samoa Joe? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.