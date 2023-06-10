AEW star has a one word reaction to Gunther reaching major milestone in WWE

Gunther recently reached a major milestone in WWE, as he crossed the one-year mark of being the Intercontinental Champion.

The Ring General has had a dominant showing throughout his title reign, demolishing every opponent put before him. While a few superstars seemingly came close to acquiring the coveted championship belt, Gunther was able to defend it convincingly.

In order to celebrate his one-year reign, Gunther took to Twitter to share a picture of himself with the simple caption "365 🍾." This prompted a fan to tag Keith Lee, asking for his thoughts on the achievement. The AEW star had a single word as his response.

"Proud."

A WWE legend believes Gunther would be a perfect last opponent for him

Gunther's ability to work alongside anyone has earned him a lot of praise from veterans, including Road Dogg.

In an episode of his podcast, Oh... You Didn't Know, Road Dogg was asked if he would ever return to the ring for one last match. While he answered in the negative, the Hall of Famer stated that Gunther would be an ideal choice in the unlikely event of him returning to action.

"I would work with Gunther," Road Dogg said. "The reason being, I'm an old relic, but one that is quasi-marketable, quasi-promotable. So it's, 'Hey, Road Dogg comes out of retirement to face GUNTHER, and then, I already have a little pity. Do you know what I mean?"

He further added:

"To me, you can go into that with some sympathy already. Oh, he'd chop me to death. But I can promise you this. When that comeback came, Jack, you better have got your stuff in, big man, because it's my turn." [0:48 - 1:34]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Gunther in WWE.

