WWE legend names Gunther as the perfect opponent for one last match

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther has been on a dominant run since debuting on the main roster last year. Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently spoke about facing The Ring General if the former ever came out of retirement.

The Austrian star recently defended his title against Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions 2023. He has bested numerous veterans like Rey Mysterio and Shinsuke Nakamura over the past few months and would love to add Road Dogg's name to his list of victims.

Speaking on his podcast, Oh... You Didn't Know, Road Dogg Brian James revealed that he is in no shape to return for a match. However, he explained why a potential bout against Gunther could favor him.

"I would work with Gunther," Road Dogg said. "The reason being, I'm an old relic, but one that is quasi-marketable, quasi-promotable. So it's, 'Hey, Road Dogg comes out of retirement to face GUNTHER, and then, I already have a little pity. Do you know what I mean?"

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"To me, you can go into that with some sympathy already. Oh, he'd chop me to death. But I can promise you this. When that comeback came, Jack, you better have got your stuff in, big man, because it's my turn." [0:48 - 1:34]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps Gunther is now officially less than 100 days away from becoming the longest reigning WWE IC champion of all time. Gunther is now officially less than 100 days away from becoming the longest reigning WWE IC champion of all time. https://t.co/wILyJvJgZV

Gunther wanted to "jump" fellow WWE star Logan Paul at the Royal Rumble

Gunther impressed many fans with his performance in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Logan Paul had a standout moment of his own when he and Ricochet clashed with each other mid-air following a springboard attack.

The hosts of the My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast recently asked Gunther whether he saw Logan Paul as a potential future opponent. The Ring General had an interesting response, as you can view below:

"Actually, in the Rumble, there was one moment where I was like, 'When that guy comes in, I gotta jump him.' But I didn't know what would go down that whole time. So when he comes to the ring, does whatever, he stands there still for five seconds, it was like, 'He's not gonna do anything,' so I just walked over," said Gunther.

Furthermore, the Austrian agreed that he needed to humble the YouTube star. Gunther also seemed interested in an Imperium vs. Paul Brothers showdown in WWE.

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures Last night's WWE live event featured Gunther vs. Priest vs. Nakamura vs. Riddle for the IC Title.



Sounds incredible. Last night's WWE live event featured Gunther vs. Priest vs. Nakamura vs. Riddle for the IC Title.Sounds incredible. https://t.co/9qb54o62Dj

At a recent WWE Live event, the Imperium leader defended his title against three challengers, including his rumored next opponent, Matt Riddle.

The longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of the modern era has mentioned that he and Cody Rhodes are destined to wrestle "a couple of times" in the coming years. You can read more about his detailed take on The American Nightmare here.

If you use any of the quotes from the article's first half, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes