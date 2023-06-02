Gunther believes top WWE star and he are destined to fight "a couple of times" in the coming years

After defending the prestigious Intercontinental Championship for an entire year, WWE Superstar Gunther is now primed for a main event run, as many fans and even company officials believe.

The Austrian megastar worked for over an hour and ten minutes in this year's men's Royal Rumble match, setting a new record for the longest time spent in a single bout. The closing moments of the contest saw him go one-on-one with Cody Rhodes.

Since their showdown earlier this year, Gunther has labeled The American Nightmare as his ideal opponent many times. Now, The Ring General has revealed on the latest episode of My Love Letter To Wrestling podcast that he believes the two will enter a lengthy feud at some point down the line:

"I think it was super cool to add a little something at the top of it at the end of that match," Gunther said on being the runner-up wrestling eventual winner Cody Rhodes. "In general, I think Cody is someone who is maybe my ideal opposite right now. Going forward, it's going to be a match that... I'm very confident we're going to do that match a couple of times in the next years." [31:58-32:16]

Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther was also recently rumored for WrestleMania 40. However, this divided fans, as many still want The American Nightmare to take down Roman Reigns.

You can read more as the WWE Universe sounds off on two potential main event matches involving Gunther at next year's Show of Shows here.

Kevin Nash does not think the dominant WWE Champion is "frightening"

Gunther thought his interaction with D-Generation X during the 30th Anniversary special edition of WWE RAW earlier this year was special.

While the Austrian looked back on it positively in the interview mentioned above, Kevin Nash also discussed the promo in the latest episode of the latter's podcast Kliq This:

"Now this f*cking guy [Gunther], I'm sorry, but he's not frightening to me. Especially the f*cking two junior [bodyguards]. F*ck. I come out of a cold lake bigger than those motherf*ckers."

The WWE legend feels Imperium does not come off as an effective faction and took several shots at Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. The Ring General, meanwhile, most recently retained the IC title against Mustafa Ali in Saudi Arabia.

The WWE Universe nevertheless seems excited after reports emerged that the company views The Ring General and The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa as top heels for the next ten years.

What do you feel about Gunther's statement regarding several contests between the Austrian and The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

