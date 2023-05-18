WWE has long-term plans for Gunther and 30-year-old star - Reports

Gunther's arrival at WWE RAW has immediately put The Ring General and his clan, Imperium, on the map as a force to be reckoned with.

Continuing his undefeated streak since arriving on the main roster, and not long after, winning the Intercontinental Championship and holding on to it until the present day, Gunther is set to defend the belt at Night of Champions against Mustafa Ali.

Apparently, The Ring General is internally listed by the company as the top heel going forward, and as per WrestleVotes via GiveMeSports, both Gunther and The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa are reportedly viewed internally as the biggest heel stars for the next 10 years.

"WWE feel like they have bonafide main event heels for the next 10 years on the roster already, and they're going to treat them as such. I'm sure you can figure those two guys out, but the impression so far that GUNTHER and Solo Sikoa have made are putting those two guys at the front of the line for the next 10 years," reported WrestleVotes. [H/T: Cultaholic]

While Gunther is likely to take center stage on the red brand, Solo Sikoa has slowly been rising up the ranks, racking up impressive victories against major stars on the roster, such as Sami Zayn, Riddle, and former Universal Champion, Kevin Owens.

You can read more about Sikoa's potential union with the WWE legend here.

What Solo Sikoa had to say regarding his WWE TV character

Solo Sikoa has been deemed the "Enforcer" of The Bloodline. The former NXT North American Champion recently spoke to Sports Illustrated, detailing his life as part of the Samoan family.

Sikoa revealed that he does not portray a character on-screen. Instead, he embraced comparisons to another legend from his family, Umaga, and claimed that his WWE TV character is in synch with his persona off-screen:

"The heavy machinery, the juggernaut, that’s who I am," said Sikoa. "I want that fight—anytime, anywhere. Umaga wasn’t scared to fight anyone. Neither am I."

He then discussed the need to stand up for himself as the younger sibling, sharing an anecdote that someone will get "beat up" if the chicken runs out during their family cookouts. Finally, Sikoa talked about his life on the road with WWE.

"We spend more time on the freeways than we do at home," said Sikoa. "We spend more time at the airport. This is the deep end. That’s this life. You’re going to feel every punch. Every kick, every Samoan drop. This is my life."

Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns will challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the latter's Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Night of Champions.

Do you think Solo Sikoa will eventually turn on Roman Reigns and dethrone the latter? What are your thoughts on Gunther and Solo Sikoa as the two top heels on the roster? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes