Undefeated WWE Superstar reportedly listed as the top heel on RAW

While the top heel on WWE RAW is a major one, the roster is seemingly lacking main event heels on its three-hour show.

The 2023 WWE Draft was done last month in order to shake up the rosters of RAW and SmackDown and create some sense of balance between the two brands.

But despite several big names being moved from one brand to another, the top heels on WWE RAW seem to be lacking right now. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER of Imperium is internally listed as the top heel on Monday Night RAW.

As the roster currently sits, the babyface side heavily outweighs the heel side.

Here is the current pecking order on Monday Night RAW...

Top RAW babyfaces:

Cody Rhodes

Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Drew McIntyre

Matt Riddle

Shinsuke Nakamura

Johnny Gargano

Dexter Lumis

Akira Tozawa

Apollo Crews

Odyssey Jones

Top RAW heels:

GUNTHER

The Miz

Bronson Reed

JD McDonagh

Riddick Moss

Johnson points out that talents such as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn aren't listed on these sheets at the moment because the company considers them to be tag team performers and not singles stars at the time being.

Mustafa Ali wins a battle royale on WWE RAW to challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at Night of Champions

GUNTHER's first challenger for his title since joining Monday Night RAW is free agent Mustafa Ali. Ali won a battle royal last night to earn his shot against the leader of Imperium at Night of Champions.

While no one is predicting that Ali will win this match, it will give him an opportunity to truly showcase his talent with The Ring General.

If we're lucky, WWE has some plans for bigger challenges for GUNTHER on the road to SummerSlam.

