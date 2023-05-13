Paul Heyman should turn his back on Roman Reigns to align with up-and-coming WWE star 

Why will WWE's Paul Heyman go down as one of the greatest on-screen characters of all time? It's the legendary Wiseman's ability to disrupt and begin anew.

We've seen the former ECW CEO move from the side of Brock Lesnar to CM Punk and back to The Beast Incarnate once again. Paul Heyman is now at the side of Roman Reigns, but he certainly knows when it is time to roll with the next big thing, no pun intended.

Paul Heyman has recently been seen on WWE TV alongside Solo Sikoa, as The Usos have been in the doghouse ever since their tag title loss at WrestleMania 39.

Incidentally, Roman Reigns has been absent since his last appearance on the RAW after Mania. The Wiseman specifically brought up to Reigns during the same episode, how Brock Lesnar used to leave WWE and only show up again as and when he felt like it.

With The Tribal Chief slowly moving towards a lighter schedule, perhaps Heyman may be building a life raft in the shadows, waiting for the precise moment to strike.

All good things must end, and when Roman Reigns winds up dropping his titles, Heyman may very well turn on his chosen one. Or better yet, Solo Sikoa could rise to the occasion and take out The Tribal Chief, with Heyman on his side.

Paul Heyman has already shown interest in the young WWE Superstar

Out of Character's Ryan Satin interviewed The Bloodline's Special Counsel a little over a month ago. Satin teased Heyman, pointing out that the latter has been keeping an eye on the youngest member of the Samoan faction, Solo Sikoa.

The legendary manager decided to brush off the question, but not before giving a very subtle response:

"I like Solo. But that would have to be something different."

Solo Sikoa has already managed to spark massive curiosity among fans after wrestling top stars such as Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Matt Riddle, Seth Rollins and even Cody Rhodes, in recent months.

What's even more fascinating is that the young superstar has mostly managed to pick up victories in the high-profile bouts. In fact, his sole pinfall loss came at the hands of The American Nightmare, on the go-home edition of WWE RAW ahead of WrestleMania 39.

Meanwhile, read more about current plans for The Tribal Chief's 1,000th day as the reigning, defending undisputed world champion here, which is on May 27th, as the company heads to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions.

