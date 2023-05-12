Major plans regarding the future of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline ahead of WWE Night of Champions- Reports

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have been quite distant over the past few weeks after the unfortunate exit of Sami Zayn from the stable. According to a new report, a major angle will possibly take place, which will continue to break the stable apart from the inside.

Earlier this year, The Usos ended up disappointing The Tribal Chief when the duo lost their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39 to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. The Twins continued to let Roman Reigns down when they failed to get the titles back during their rematch.

Last week, The Bloodline was victorious with the help of Solo Sikoa and beat the team of the tag team champions and Matt Riddle at Backlash. According to a new report, the future of the stable is filled with uncertainty ahead of Night of Champions, when Reigns will return on SmackDown and continue to lose his trust in The Usos. Check it out:

"Roman Reigns continuing to lose trust in The Usos and deciding to take matters into his own hands at Night of Champions"

The report also states that The Tribal Chief will take the matter into his own hands. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have consistently been after the stable after Zayn's run as The Honorary Uce. It will be interesting to see how The Tribal Chief plans on handling the Owens and Zayn problem ahead of the Night of Champions.

Roman Reigns is reportedly set to go after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Last year, The Tribal Chief ended up beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 and unified the WWE Championship with his Universal title to close to the show. It's been over a year, and the current World Champion holds two belts in the company.

It looks like The Tribal Chief is possibly planning on to add more gold to his name by going after his former rivals. According to a recent report, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa could go after the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Check it out:

It's been several years since Reigns worked in the tag team division or even went after the Tag Team Championships in the company. It will be interesting to see how the remaining members of The Bloodline will respond if The Tribal Chief goes after Owens and Zayn's titles.

Do you want to see Roman Reigns with four different championships? Sound off in the comment section below.

