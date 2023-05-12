Roman Reigns set for massive first-time-ever match at WWE Night of Champions - Reports

Roman Reigns is reportedly set to team up with Solo Sikoa in an Undisputed WWE Tag Team title match against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at Night of Champions.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 39. On Night 2, Solo Sikoa helped The Tribal Chief retain his Undisputed WWE Universal title against Cody Rhodes.

These four men are reportedly going to be involved in a first-time-ever blockbuster tag team match at the upcoming Night of Champions PLE in Saudi Arabia. As per Xero News, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will challenge for Zayn and Owens' Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles at the event.

Roman Reigns has never competed in a two-on-two tag team match in Saudi Arabia

Reigns lost a Universal title match to Brock Lesnar at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia in 2018. Ever since then, Reigns has competed in several contests in the country but has never been involved in a traditional tag team match.

The closest he came to competing in a tag team match was at Crown Jewel 2019. At the event, Team Hogan defeated Team Flair in a 10-Man Tag Team match, with Reigns being part of the winning team.

A lot has changed since that big win. The "Big Dog" was still a babyface at that point in his career. Fast forward four years, and Reigns is now the biggest heel in all of pro wrestling. The Tribal Chief is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been unstoppable for years.

One wonders what would happen if Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa end up defeating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in Saudi Arabia. If this indeed happens, Reigns will leave WWE Night of Champions with four title belts on his shoulders.

Do you think The Bloodline will win the Undisputed Tag Team titles if this never-before-seen match ends up happening at Night of Champions?

