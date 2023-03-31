Paul Heyman teases the possibility of leaving Roman Reigns for 30-year-old WWE Superstar

Paul Heyman believes there is no successor to Roman Reigns in WWE, not even Cody Rhodes. However, when asked on the possibility of managing Solo Sikoa in the future, The Bloodline's Special Counsel took a moment before responding.

Roman Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt during the pandemic, and the WWE Championship from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania last year. He has remained the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion ever since. Irrespective of The American Nightmare's victory this weekend, what The Tribal Chief has done in the business is hard to surpass.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Paul Heyman was asked if Cody Rhodes has what it takes to carry the global juggernaut company forward the way Roman Reigns has in the last two-plus years.

The Wiseman admitted that if there was someone bigger than Roman Reigns, he would have been that wrestler's advocate. When asked whether he has his eye on rising star Solo Sikoa, Heyman responded in a few words:

"I like Solo. But that would have to be something different." [45:38-45:46]

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 You don’t just yell at another grown man like that and get away with it Solo Sikoa is saving his deadliest Samoan Spike for Roman ReignsYou don’t just yell at another grown man like that and get away with it Solo Sikoa is saving his deadliest Samoan Spike for Roman Reigns 😭😭 You don’t just yell at another grown man like that and get away with it https://t.co/xGoaovugWa

Read more on Solo Sikoa talking about what it was like growing up as the youngest in the Samoan household and how that helped shape his personality. The rising star further revealed that he isn't portraying a character on television.

Solo Sikoa's undefeated streak ended at the hands of Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Solo Sikoa has run roughshod on whoever stood in his or The Bloodline's way since making his main roster debut at Clash at the Castle last year. However, his undefeated-by-pinfall-or-submission streak ended this week on the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW.

Cody Rhodes pinned Sikoa after multiple interferences during the hard-hitting bout. It remains to be seen whether AEW's former executive vice president will do the same at WrestleMania 39 on Sunday against Roman Reigns.

Lil Dego @RanaldoBrown5 @CodyRhodes I love how you put the little Fool named Solo Sikoa in his place, You did a Great job, but you ain't finished yet, you have to deal with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania!!!!!! #Congratulations @CodyRhodes I love how you put the little Fool named Solo Sikoa in his place, You did a Great job, but you ain't finished yet, you have to deal with Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania!!!!!! #Congratulations 🎊 https://t.co/QQNTCeMw8j

The American Nightmare has been a massive draw for the company on the Road to WrestleMania 39, with sold-out arenas for live events even with the absence of Roman Reigns.

Will Cody Rhodes dethrone The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39 this Sunday? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Out of Character podcast, and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes