"I want that fight" - Bloodline member claims he doesn’t portray a character in WWE

No matter how big of a star you are in WWE, The Bloodline remains on top of the mountain. The impact Roman Reigns and his clan have had for nearly three years now is beyond measure.

After signing a contract with the Stamford-based promotion in the summer of 2021, Solo Sikoa joined his family on WWE TV at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. He assisted Roman Reigns in picking up the victory over Drew McIntyre.

Since Sami Zayn was booted out of the faction at Royal Rumble, the 29-year-old has received the spotlight as the juggernaut of the group and has been on a roll with his stellar matches in recent weeks.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Solo Sikoa revealed that his on-screen persona is in synch with who he is off-screen. He even embraced the comparisons with his family member Umaga.

“The heavy machinery, the juggernaut, that’s who I am,” says Sikoa. “I want that fight—anytime, anywhere. Umaga wasn’t scared to fight anyone. Neither am I.”

He then discussed the need to stand up for himself as the younger sibling, sharing an anecdote that someone will get "beat up," if the chicken runs out during their family cookouts. Finally, Sikoa talked about his life on the road with WWE.

“We spend more time on the freeways than we do at home,” says Sikoa. “We spend more time at the airport. This is the deep end. That’s this life. You’re going to feel every punch. Every kick, every Samoan drop. This is my life.”

Solo Sikoa has managed to remain undefeated via pinfalls/submissions. This week on WWE RAW, he picked up a massive victory over former Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a Street Fight.

The Bloodline were born to do this, according to the WWE star

Solo Sikoa is reportedly being protected for a future match against none other than The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. The former NXT North American Champion, being the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, wound up following his elders into the family business after spending time in college playing American football.

“I’m supposed to be here,” says Sikoa, 29. “I’m not going to run away from something I was born to do. Roman was born to be champion. The Usos were born to be the greatest tag-team champions. We were born to do this. Now we’re doing it for real.”

Solo Sikoa is still in his early days with the Stamford-based promotion, but has already begun to main event shows on a weekly basis. It's only a matter of time before the 29-year-old branches out as a credible singles star.

