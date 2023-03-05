WWE protecting 29-year-old star for a future match against Roman Reigns - Reports

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns isn't the happiest heading into WrestleMania 39. The Bloodline is falling apart, and the Head of the Table is struggling to keep it together while also dealing with his WrestleMania opponent, Cody Rhodes.

Jey Uso has lately been distancing himself from The Bloodline, and Jimmy Uso's frustration has begun to kick in. However, Solo Sikoa remains a loyal soldier to The Tribal Chief, and WWE has booked him very strongly ever since his main roster debut at last year's Clash at the Castle event. Solo Sikoa even went on to pick up a victory over Sami Zayn this past week on Friday Night SmackDown.

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that WWE is protecting Solo Sikoa because they want him to face Roman Reigns in the future.

"With Solo, they ended in double countout, because they’re not gonna beat Solo. They’re saving Solo for Roman, whenever that day comes," said Dave Meltzer. (h/t Ringside News)

Solo Sikoa comments on getting a chance to work with Roman Reigns and The Usos

Solo Sikoa signed with WWE in August 2021, and speculation of him joining his real-life brothers Roman Reigns and The Usos in The Bloodline started immediately. However, WWE kept him in NXT for a while, where he also won the NXT North American Championship.

At WWE Clash at the Castle 2022, Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut when he interfered in the main event and helped Roman Reigns defeat Drew McIntyre, thus aligning himself with The Bloodline.

Speaking to the New York Post, Solo Sikoa mentioned how he wasn't very close to Roman and The Usos during their childhood. He further added that he's very happy to be able to work with his brothers and catch up with the family.

"It was always Roman and those two. I was literally always by myself. I was always playing by myself, playing with my toys, playing with my video games. Whenever those three had gotten around each other, it was always those three. They would play with each other, football, basketball, they would go out to eat, and they would play in the yard. I never really go to hang around them how I wanted to because I seen it. Man, they got a cool connection. I want to have that," said Solo Sikoa.

Solo Sikoa has shown potential in his very brief WWE career so far and could be an interesting future opponent for Roman Reigns.

As of now, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is focused on defending his title successfully against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 39.

