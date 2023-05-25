"Title vs. Career," "If not Mania then where else?" - WWE Universe sounds off on two WrestleMania 40 main events

Roman Reigns is likely to headline his eighth overall and fourth consecutive WrestleMania next year, tying WWE legend Hulk Hogan's record in the process.

Meanwhile, Gunther is on a parallel route to WrestleMania 40, holding on to his prestigious Intercontinental Championship. The Ring General has proclaimed he will still be champion at that time of year in 2024.

After WWE's rumored plans to run Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther program for WrestleMania 40 divided the internet recently, fans were asked whether they would be interested in the Austrian megastar facing The American Nightmare on The Grandest Stage or Roman Reigns.

You can check out some of their responses below:

Andy Springer @andyspringer16 @wrestlelamia A. If they're going all the way to WrestleMania with Roman as champion, I want it to be Gunther to take the crown, and do it emphatically. @wrestlelamia A. If they're going all the way to WrestleMania with Roman as champion, I want it to be Gunther to take the crown, and do it emphatically.

zzbrownie @zzbrownie11 @wrestlelamia B. Hopefully Cody will get the titles at summerslam so Gunther v Cody can main event @wrestlelamia B. Hopefully Cody will get the titles at summerslam so Gunther v Cody can main event

There is a large portion of fans that believe Gunther is the only man capable of ending The Tribal Chief's reign and sending him packing. In contrast, others still favor Cody Rhodes to be the one that should become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Darrell @thatdudedurrell



Cody def. Roman for the Undisputed Universal Championship @wrestlelamia C.Cody def. Roman for the Undisputed Universal Championship @wrestlelamia C.Cody def. Roman for the Undisputed Universal Championship

Ryan Kutey @rkutey15 @wrestlelamia Roman and Cody. Cody needs to finish story. If not mania then when else? I’m not certain any other stage would be perceived as impactful despite the ending Roman’s historical reign. Ending needs to mirror starrcade 85 with exception of decision reversal. Give the man his moment! @wrestlelamia Roman and Cody. Cody needs to finish story. If not mania then when else? I’m not certain any other stage would be perceived as impactful despite the ending Roman’s historical reign. Ending needs to mirror starrcade 85 with exception of decision reversal. Give the man his moment!

The fans are nevertheless clearly behind the leader of Imperium as the latter has already proved he is main event material:

no one @justheretobro17

I was worried at first because he don’t have the promo skills like someone like Cody/ Roman BUTTT then I realized he’s decent enough plus he has Ludwig Kaiser Imperium running raw could be GREAT

And the matches..woa @wrestlelamia I figure when Gunther has a world title run, it’ll be long.I was worried at first because he don’t have the promo skills like someone like Cody/ Roman BUTTT then I realized he’s decent enough plus he has Ludwig KaiserImperium running raw could be GREATAnd the matches..woa @wrestlelamia I figure when Gunther has a world title run, it’ll be long.I was worried at first because he don’t have the promo skills like someone like Cody/ Roman BUTTT then I realized he’s decent enough plus he has Ludwig Kaiser 😭 Imperium running raw could be GREATAnd the matches..woa https://t.co/GwNW7UPyux

One fan also noted how Randy Orton needs to make a comeback for a retirement match against his former stablemate and rival Cody Rhodes:

The WWE Universe even opined that Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Gunther should main event, while some others were pumped up for the potential "perfect storm" between The Ring General and Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther was rumored for this year's Show of Shows but ultimately did not pan out. It most certainly will happen in the not-too-distant future, considering The Beast's career is winding down and because their staredown at the Royal Rumble earlier this year evoked massive interest among fans.

Randy Orton should return to face the 35-year-old WWE star, believes veteran

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter and Teddy Long to name their picks for Randy Orton if the latter has a few more matches left in him.

The senior journalist asserted that The Viper is as tough as Gunther, and should face the latter if he is healthy enough.

"Gunther. Tough, but Randy, if he's okay, Randy is as tough as Gunther," said Bill Apter.

Gunther is the most talked about star among fans lately. The Intercontinental Champion, irrespective of whether he main events WrestleMania 40 or not, has a bright future ahead.

Elsewhere, when Austin Theory recently decided to goad about his victories over Edge, John Cena, and Rey Mysterio, fans were quick to point out that the United States Champion has not beaten Randy Orton.

Which match should be the main event of WrestleMania 40, and if Randy Orton is healthy for a return, who should his opponent be? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Vince Russo wants Adam Pearce to be replaced by an injured WWE star. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes