Legend wants Randy Orton to face current champion in his retirement match in WWE (Exclusive)

Bill Apter recently expressed his desire to see a match between WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Randy Orton.

Fans went into a frenzy when The Viper's father, Bob Orton Jr., revealed in a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling that his son was advised against wrestling again. While nothing is set in stone until Orton himself makes an announcement about his WWE future, the chances of him returning full-time seem bleak.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Bill Apter and Teddy Long to pick their dream final opponents for Randy Orton. The senior journalist mentioned Intercontinental Champion Gunther's name. Apter thinks The Legend Killer is as "tough" a competitor as The Ring General is.

"Gunther. Tough, but Randy, if he's okay, Randy is as tough as Gunther," said Bill Apter. (7:06 - 7:15)

Check out the full video below:

Bill Apter also wants a dream match between Gunther and John Cena in WWE

Bill Apter has, time and again, made it known just how big an admirer and fan he is of Gunther.

On this week's episode of UnSKripted, Apter stated that he wants the Imperium leader to have a blockbuster match against John Cena.

"My knee jerk reaction was Gunther. I think it would be a tough match," said Bill Apter.

iBeast @ibeastIess MUSTAFA ALI VS GUNTHER IN SAUDI WE UPPPPP MUSTAFA ALI VS GUNTHER IN SAUDI WE UPPPPP https://t.co/uHem22Dlvw

While it remains to be seen if matches against John Cena and Randy Orton materialize, for now, Gunther is focused on the next challenger for the IC Title.

Mustafa Ali won a Battle Royal on WWE RAW this week to earn a shot at The Ring General's gold at Night of Champions 2023, which goes down in Jeddah.

Are you excited about a possible match between Gunther and Orton? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes