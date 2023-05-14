Bob Orton Jr. provides an unfortunate update on Randy Orton's WWE future (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Bob Orton Jr. has provided an update on his son, Randy Orton, who has been away from in-ring action for almost a year.

The Viper last competed on SmackDown's May 20, 2022, edition, where he and Matt Riddle lost their RAW Tag Team Championship to The Usos. He was amid a memorable babyface run and looked destined to compete in a marquee match at WrestleMania 39, but fate had different plans for him.

Since then, Orton has been absent from WWE due to back issues, for which he also underwent surgery. While several reports and rumors have floated around about Orton's future, the latest update comes from his own father, Bob Orton Jr.

In a chat with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 72-year-old legend stated that Randy Orton was training regularly and might make a comeback if he felt he was ready for action. However, Bob Orton Jr. disclosed that doctors had advised The Viper against getting back into the ring anytime soon.

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know. If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he need [sic] to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do." (2:12 - 2:36)

Check out the full video below:

When could Randy Orton return to WWE?

As the saying goes, absence makes the heart grow fonder; fans have been craving to see The Viper back in WWE. Though Bob Orton Jr.'s comments suggest there could still be some time before the doctors clear him, viewers have already been speculating about what Randy could do upon his return.

A few days back, Dave Meltzer speculated that Drew McIntyre's rumored departure from WWE later in the year could pave the way for Randy Orton's comeback. He explained since the exit of a megastar like McIntyre could create a void on the roster, WWE could be compelled to bring in Orton to keep the star power intact.

Whatever the case, it's safe to assume that whenever The Legend Killer shows up on TV, he will receive a monstrous pop.

