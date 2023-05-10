Randy Orton could finally return to WWE, but only after a major superstar leaves - Reports

In the world of professional wrestling, few names command respect and admiration quite like Randy Orton. With a storied career spanning over two decades, The Apex Predator has solidified his place as one of the most iconic and successful figures in WWE history.

However, recent times have seen Orton's absence from the squared circle due to a back injury. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, The Viper could return to the company soon, possibly after the speculated departure of another top name, Drew McIntyre, as there will be a need for a top name to replace The Scottish Warrior.

Dave Meltzer has recently suggested that Orton could make his comeback precisely when WWE finds itself in need of a top name to fill the void left by Drew McIntyre's upcoming departure. McIntyre, another prominent figure in WWE, has allegedly been at odds with WWE over a new contract and will potentially quit, leaving an undeniable void that requires filling with a superstar of equal caliber.

''Because McIntyre right now is working with the idea there’s a good chance he’s finishing up, he could do a big program for the title as a challenger and finally leave. Perhaps at that point Randy Orton could return,'' said Meltzer.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the return of Randy Orton

The potential return of Randy Orton at such a crucial juncture could provide WWE with a much-needed boost. With his established reputation and unmatched experience, Orton possesses the ability to captivate audiences and generate significant excitement. Moreover, his involvement could add an intriguing dynamic to ongoing storylines and rivalries, ensuring a fresh injection of energy into the WWE product.

Orton was initially supposed to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022. However, due to the severity of his injury, he still hasn't returned. Nevertheless, the anticipation surrounding Randy Orton's potential comeback is palpable. As the wrestling world eagerly awaits his return, fans can't help but speculate on dream matchups and the impact his presence would have on WWE's landscape.

