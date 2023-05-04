Former WWE Champion 'possibly leaving' the company after rumored feud with Seth Rollins - Reports

WWE is set to crown the new World Heavyweight Champion at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Current favorites to win the newly minted title include Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Cody Rhodes. But all these men are babyfaces. McIntyre could be the one turning heel, as per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Meltzer's comments came in the wake of Drew McIntyre's absence from WWE programming since WrestleMania 39, where he lost the WWE Championship to Roman Reigns. McIntyre, who was drafted to RAW before his hiatus, is rumored to be returning soon and potentially face Seth Rollins for the World title at Night of Champions.

As per Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, McIntyre is the best choice for a heel turn, as he will possibly be leaving WWE when his contract is up. It is believed that McIntyre and WWE have not been able to come to common ground while discussing his contract with the company.

''They could turn Drew McIntyre heel and you know, especially with him possibly leaving, that's probably the best move and then have him in a program with whichever of the two Cody or Seth Rollins they want to be as the number one guy in the brand for a while.'' stated Meltzer (4:00-4:17)

Should Drew McIntyre turn heel to feud with Seth Rollins before leaving WWE?

Given the uncertainty surrounding McIntyre's future, it's understandable that WWE would want to capitalize on his return by turning him into a heel character. The move would help keep McIntyre's character fresh and engaging for fans while also setting up potentially lucrative storylines and rivalries.

Furthermore, it would also position him as a worthy contender for the World title, adding another layer of excitement and intrigue to the already action-packed Night of Champions event. McIntyre has proven to be a major asset for WWE, and if he left the company, then it would certainly be a major blow.

