Gunther must face former WWE Champion in a dream match, according to Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther and John Cena could have a "tough" match if they ever got into the ring.

The Ring General has become one of wrestling's biggest names, having held the IC Title across his waist for nearly a year. Though several athletes have stepped up to challenge him, none have been able to take him down yet. From Sheamus to Drew McIntyre to Rey Mysterio, the list of opponents Gunther has put to rest during his title reign is endless.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Bill Apter to name some opponents for John Cena.

The Hall of Famer journalist immediately picked the Imperium leader as someone who could take the 16-time world champion to the limits if they ever crossed paths.

"My knee jerk reaction was Gunther. I think it would be a tough match," said Bill Apter. (14:12 - 14:28)

Check out the full video below:

Mustafa Ali is next in line to challenge Gunther in WWE

This week's episode of WWE RAW witnessed Mustafa Ali coming up on top in a Battle Royal to determine the next challenger for Gunther's IC Championship.

The duo will collide at Night of Champions on May 27th in Saudi Arabia. While not many think Ali can dethrone The Ring General, the 37-year-old is fancying his chances.

Speaking on RAW Talk after the show, Mustafa Ali urged fans to already term him the new Intercontinental Champion.

“Are you showing concern for me? I get it, dominant champion, reign of terror, whatever you wanna call. This is the way I look at it, Gunther got chops, baby I got hops. Gunther hits hard but from now on I am going to be at the top of the card. So, now don't worry about me, all you have to do from now on is call me the new Intercontinental Champion,” said Ali.

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Mustafa Ali wins the Battle Royal and will face Gunther at Night Of Champions. #WWERAW Mustafa Ali wins the Battle Royal and will face Gunther at Night Of Champions. #WWERAW https://t.co/wAsv3NvNUX

Regardless of who walks out as the champion, it's safe to assume Gunther and Mustafa Ali would put everything on the line at WWE Night of Champions 2023.

Who would defeat Gunther? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes