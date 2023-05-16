"Don't worry about me" - 37-year-old star says he’s not worried about facing Gunther at WWE Night of Champions

Mustafa Ali emerged victorious on the latest episode of WWE RAW, after which he declared that he's ready to face the toughest challenge of his wrestling career against Gunther.

The 37-year-old competed in a Battle Royal on the red brand this week to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The match also featured top stars like Matt Riddle, Ricochet, Bronson Reed, and many others. However, Ali dropkicked Reed and Ricochet together to secure victory.

Speaking on RAW Talk after his win, Ali stated that he is ready for his match-up against The Ring General, adding that he's very confident about his chances to dethrone and end the reign of Gunther as Intercontinental Champion:

“Are you showing concern for me? I get it, dominant champion, reign of terror, whatever you wanna call. This is the way I look at it, Gunther got chops, baby I got hops. Gunther hits hard but from now on I am going to be at the top of the card. So, now don't worry about me, all you have to do from now on is call me the new Intercontinental Champion.” [0:50 - 1:17]

Gunther made his way to WWE RAW tonight

During the Battle Royal match, the WWE RAW crowd went berserk with the presence of The Ring General, who marked his first arrival at the red brand since the WWE Draft.

After the Battle Royal match, the Intercontinental Champion shook Mustafa Ali's hand and told him that he felt sorry for him as he have to fly half the world to the Night of Champions, only to get defeated.

The Ring General has been holding this prestigious title since last year in June and is now inching closer to breaking the record of The Honky Tonk Man, who held the title for 454 days.

However, Ali will look to change that by ending the Imperium leader's historic reign at Night of Champions on May 27, a task that nobody has been able to achieve thus far.

