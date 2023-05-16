Underrated 37-year-old star becomes #1 contender to Intercontinental Champion Gunther on RAW

Intercontinental Champion Gunther has officially made his way to Monday Night RAW. On his first night, he already has a new opponent and challenger in Mustafa Ali for Night of Champions 2023.

On the red brand tonight, there was a battle royal to determine the new No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Champion. It was mainly filled with mid-carders, upstarts, and a few top names, such as Matt Riddle.

However, it wasn't Riddle or Bronson Reed who picked up the win - it was the underrated 37-year-old star Mustafa Ali.

Ali has had momentum lately, picking up win after win on RAW. He has been playing the role of an obnoxiously optimistic character - somebody who seems to finally be finding some success.

After the match, Intercontinental Champion Gunther shook Mustafa Ali's hand. He told him that he felt sorry for him - having to fly half the world to Night of Champions, only to get defeated.

A confident Ali responded that he felt sorry for Gunther and vowed to take the Intercontinental Title.

One thing is for sure - we will most likely get an instant classic in Saudi Arabia. Nobody has outperformed the champion with the same level of consistency that he displayed last year.

What was your reaction to Mustafa Ali winning the battle royal? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current star says he almost got the rights to use Hulk Hogan's entrance theme. More details here

Poll : 0 votes