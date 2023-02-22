"That's the perfect match for me" - Top WWE star responds to Cody Rhodes' challenge for a match

Cody Rhodes has become one of WWE's biggest babyfaces since his return to the Stamford-based promotion at WrestleMania 38 last year. The crowd's reactions to him have only amplified in 2023 following his triumphant Royal Rumble victory.

Speaking of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble, the contest featured several interesting face-offs, with one of them being The American Nightmare's showdown with the runner-up of the bout, the Intercontinental Champion Gunther.

Both WWE Superstars were guests on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast in separate episodes. Cody was the first to claim that he wanted a one-on-one match against Gunther in Europe. When asked if wrestling the WrestleMania 39 headliner on his home turf sounded attractive, The Ring General responded:

"I was like, okay I have to introduce him to the new reality over here. It was kind of like my attitude going into that and yeah, obviously, that was just the taste I think for everybody I think Cody is one of those guys, where that's the perfect match for me, the perfect opposite if that makes sense. I think the match is right there whenever it needs to happen, if it will happen in Europe, obviously, it will be fantastic. " [33:00-33:32]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Gunther hopes to face Cody Rhodes in Europe Gunther hopes to face Cody Rhodes in Europe 🙌 https://t.co/IWMRYtEl32

You can listen to the entire podcast here.

Gunther thinks Brock Lesnar is his "end boss" in WWE

The Ring General made his debut on the main roster in April 2022 and has since run roughshod through the entire roster. He has had remarkable contests against WWE veterans such as Sheamus and Rey Mysterio.

Speaking with Corey Graves on the aforementioned episode of After The Bell, Gunther once again brought up his interaction with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble, proclaiming the latter to be his "end boss."

"So I think that little moment I had with him there, that was all I needed right now, because that was just the real life confirmation, if that makes sense, that people are up for this." Gunther enthusiastically said. "People portrayed me as like some sort of end boss character sometimes, and if I have an end boss, I think, Brock is the one." [H/T: Sportskeeda]

It is still unclear where WWE is heading with Brock Lesnar at the Show of Shows, with Omos challenging the former WWE Champion to a match at WrestleMania 39. This came immediately after The Beast lost via disqualification to Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber in Montreal.

Whether it is a ruse by MVP ahead of an impending reunion of The Hurt Business remains to be seen. We may find out about it next week on Monday Night RAW.

Meanwhile, Gunther's Mania bout is also hard to predict at this point, albeit it is clear that people are up for a massive contest between The Beast and The Ring General.

Would you like to see Gunther defend the Intercontinental Championship against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes