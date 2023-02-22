"People are up for this" - Top WWE star still rallying for match against Brock Lesnar ahead of WrestleMania 39

The WWE Universe was shocked and fairly disappointed at MVP's challenge to Brock Lesnar on Monday Night RAW for a match against Omos at WrestleMania 39.

Whilst this came as a major curveball for fans, it could still be resolved as a ruse by the former manager of The Hurt Business. After all, for weeks it has been teased on WWE TV that the once-dominant faction is destined to reunite.

Meanwhile, Intercontinental Champion Gunther is still rallying for a match against The Beast. Calling the former WWE Champion "the end boss" for him, The Ring General recalled their encounter during the Royal Rumble match on Corey Graves' After The Bell podcast.

"So I think that little moment I had with him there, that was all I needed right now, because that was just the real life confirmation, if that makes sense, that people are up for this." Gunther enthusiastically said. "People portrayed me as like some sort of end boss character sometimes, and if I have an end boss, I think, Brock is the one."

Bray Wyatt and Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 39 plans set by WWE, according to veteran

On the go-home edition of SmackDown, Bray Wyatt, to the surprise of everyone, warned the winner of the Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley match at Elimination Chamber. The former WWE Champion implied that he will come after the victor for a potential contest on The Grandest Stage.

What transpired at the premium live event on Saturday night, however, did not give fans a clear indication of what the company has in store for its top stars.

Dave Meltzer revealed the disappointing news on Wrestling Observer Radio, claiming that WWE is running with Omos facing Brock Lesnar at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, while Bray Wyatt will challenge Bobby Lashley.

“I thought every match [at Elimination Chamber] was strong, except the Lesnar match. The Lesnar match, you know, it was four minutes and had an explosive finish, it was a typical Lesnar match that they do. It was a way to get out of the match. Obviously, they’re going with Bray Wyatt against Lashley and they’re going with Brock Lesnar vs Omos.” [H/T: Sportskeeda]

Last year at the Show of Shows, Omos fell to Bobby Lashley in a singles match. From a storyline standpoint, it makes sense for a potential future associate of The All Mighty to face The Beast at Mania. However, the WWE Universe was thoroughly disappointed with the revelation on Monday Night RAW.

It remains to be seen which direction the company is heading on the road to WrestleMania. One can safely say that there is intrigue revolving around all these superstars as most of the unannounced contests on the Mania card this year are already known.

