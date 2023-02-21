WWE's Plan for Bray Wyatt and 45-year old megastar at WrestleMania 39 - Reports

WWE is now building a blockbuster lineup of matches for WrestleMania 39 as they pull out all the stops for the fans to enjoy, including a spot for Bray Wyatt in the proceedings.

Following Wyatt's return last year at Extreme Rules 2022, WWE has been careful with his booking and treated him as one of the company's biggest stars. The New Face of Fear found himself embroiled in a heated feud with LA Knight, and now after the end of their rivalry at Royal Rumble, he looks to find himself a new opponent to play with on the road to WrestleMania.

Bray Wyatt addressed his status for WrestleMania 39 on the previous edition of SmackDown as he issued a warning to the winner of Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's match at Elimination Chamber, to run. With the match between the two megastars ending in a DQ win over Lashley and Lesnar seemingly receiving a challenge at the Showcase of the Immortals by Omos, it looks like the stage has been set.

Dave Meltzer spoke over on Wrestling Observer Radio. He reported that WWE has made up its mind to go with Bray Wyatt vs. Bobby Lashley and is running with picking Omos to take on Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39.

“I thought every match [at Elimination Chamber] was strong, except the Lesnar match. The Lesnar match, you know, it was four minutes and had an explosive finish, it was a typical Lesnar match that they do. It was a way to get out of the match. Obviously, they’re going with Bray Wyatt against Lashley and they’re going with Brock Lesnar vs Omos.” H/T RSN

Bray Wyatt to reportedly address his potential WrestleMania 39 opponent at WWE SmackDown

Wyatt has become one of SmackDown's main featured stars, with his segments being one of the most interesting parts of the show. That could be the case again this week as the Eater of Worlds will bring back his special Firefly Funhouse segment on the show to reportedly address his WrestleMania opponent.

The Beast Incarnate has been embroiled in a heated feud with The Almighty Bobby Lashley over the past few weeks. Following a controversial DQ win for Lashley, the rivalry might have disappointedly concluded as Bray Wyatt could be around the corner for his chosen next target.

According to a report from Xero News, the former WWE Champion will address his opponent for WrestleMania 39 at this week's episode of the blue brand.

