"I come out of a cold lake bigger than those motherf*ckers" - Hall of Famer slams current WWE faction Imperium 

WWE Superstar Gunther remains one of the most dominant athletes on the roster today, and along with his faction, Imperium, rule Monday nights now. While most of the wrestling world appreciates The Ring General, Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is apparently not a fan.

After capturing the Intercontinental Championship in June 2022, The Ring General is only a few months away from breaking Honky Tonk Man's record as the wrestler to hold the prestigious belt the longest in the company's history. Meanwhile, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci are yet to win championship gold.

There were recent reports that made the rounds in the rumor mill that higher-ups are viewing Gunther as the top heel of WWE for the next ten years.

Speaking on his podcast Kliq This, Kevin Nash dissected Imperium's segment with D-Generation X during the 30th Anniversary Special edition of WWE RAW earlier this year. The Hall of Famer made some bold remarks about Imperium, beginning with Gunther:

"Now this f*cking guy [Gunther], I'm sorry, but he's not frightening to me. Especially the f*cking two junior [bodyguards]. F*ck. I come out of a cold lake bigger than those motherf*ckers." [From 01:24 to 01:44]

You can check out the above video as Nash further mocks Ludwig Kaiser's reaction to DX during the segment and their hairstyles.

WWE has reportedly found Gunther's next challenger

After vanquishing Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions, Gunther needs a new opponent as the company prepares to fly to the United Kingdom for its unofficial "big five" pay-per-view, Money in the Bank.

While it isn't clear when the bout will happen, but the company is reportedly set to push Matt Riddle into title contention. The two superstars have interacted recently while Imperium and the Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, locked horns in six-man tag action.

#WWERaw The eventual match between Gunther and Matt Riddle is going to be a banger.Can’t. Wait. The eventual match between Gunther and Matt Riddle is going to be a banger. Can’t. Wait. 🔥 #WWERaw https://t.co/R22xjsYAw6

Meanwhile, a large section of the WWE Universe wants Brock Lesnar to face Gunther at SummerSlam. They even debated on a few other prominent names as potential challengers for The Ring General this summer. Read more here.

What are your thoughts on Imperium as a dominant faction on Monday nights? Who should Gunther face at SummerSlam this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

