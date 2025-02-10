AEW star opens up about harsh wrestling reality: "It was a rude awakening"

A popular AEW star recently talked about their first introduction to wrestling and how it wasn't like how they expected it to be. They claimed that this was a rude awakening and a sign to keep working harder.

Harley Cameron is one name on the roster that has grown both within the company and among the fans lately. Originally, she was brought in as the manager of QTV, but once the group expanded, she became affiliated with Saraya before becoming a star of her own. Despite not having the best win-loss records, Cameron has become the comic relief of the company, entertaining many fans.

In an interview with Dennis Salcedo, the 31-year-old mentioned how the entertainment side of wrestling was what came easy to her. However, she had difficulty with the physical side of things. She claimed that running the ropes, taking bumps and other parts of wrestling were more difficult than expected.

"Honestly, the entertainment side of stuff came easy to me. I had a history in fitness and athletics in different ways but when I actually got in the ring and I felt running the ropes, taking bumps, everything that came with the actual physical side, it was a very rude awakening because I feel like until you do it, you don’t ever appreciate how difficult it is. A part of me thought, 'Well, I’ve done all of these bodybuilding shows' but that doesn’t make me able to do what these amazing athletes can do." [H/T - Fightful]

Mercedes Moné felt the wrath of the AEW star last night on Collision

Harley Cameron is someone who has gotten into many short-term feuds with the other stars on the roster and has seemingly always fallen short.

But this time around, she has gone into a feud with Mercedes Moné with a sense of urgency as AEW Grand Slam Australia in her home country was coming up and she wants to compete on the show for the TBS Championship.

At first, she tried winning her over with comedy and song, but The CEO was determined to never give her a title shot. Last night on AEW Collision, she stepped up to Moné and explained why she wanted this badly. After the champion wouldn't budge, Harley took matters into her own hands and blindsided her.

This was enough to tick off Mercedes and convince her to put her title on the line at AEW Grand Slam Australia. This will be the first time that Cameron will be challenging for a title, and in her home country, of all places.

