Mercedes Moné's (fka Sasha Banks) status for AEW Grand Slam 2025 confirmed

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) is set for an appearance at AEW Grand Slam: Australia as confirmed moments ago on Collision. She will put one of her titles on the line during the show in Brisbane.

The CEO has found herself with an interesting challenger in Harley Cameron. She has only amassed one win in the past few months, but this has not fazed her. The Aussie appears to be the underdog in this feud, with her constantly hovering over Moné in hopes of convincing her to give her a title shot.

Tonight, she was featured in the Harley Halftime Show as she once again tried to get the attention of Mercedes Moné. After signing a couple of songs related to the former WWE Women's Champion, Moné herself came out to shut it all down.

The TBS Champion did not mince her words, making it clear to Harley Cameron where her place was in the business. The latter did not give in, as she kept things real by expressing why she was trying so hard to get this match. Eventually, she took action by blindsiding Mercedes with the microphone, much to the crowd's approval.

Mercedes Moné ended up accepting the challenge, and the two are scheduled for a match next week for the TBS Championship. However as early as now, the crowd is on Harley's side.

