Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) to AEW star: "I don't wanna see you near my locker room ever again"

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Feb 03, 2025 13:10 GMT
Mercedes Mone AEW
Mercedes Mone warns AEW star (Image Source-Mercedes Mone on X)

TBS Champion Mercedes Mone told an AEW star to stay away from her locker room after their recent confrontation. The star was indirectly asking for a title match against Mone.

Mercedes Mone does not want to see the AEW star, Harley Cameron near her locker room. Harley has been climbing the ladders of popularity over the past year and is currently one of the most entertaining women on the roster. However, Cameron won her first singles match on TV last Saturday on Collision after suffering a lot of losses.

Following her win on Collision, Harley Cameron visited Mercedes' locker room backstage with what seemed to be a Mone doll, eluding to a TBS title match at the upcoming Grand Slam Australia event. The CEO showed up and refused to give Harley a title match before telling her to leave her locker room.

also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Mercedes took to X warning Harley to not come near her locker room again while reacting to their segment from Collision:

Not everyone is happy with Triple H in the WWE Hall of Fame

"Please stop embarrassing yourself @harleycameron_ I don’t wanna see you near my locker room ever again!"

Top AEW star claims she'll outshine Mercedes Mone

AEW Women's World Champion, Mariah May said that Tony Khan's promotion disrespects her by keeping her backstage mostly. Speaking with The Wrestling Classic, Mariah claimed that the company doesn't want her out there because she can outshine the TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone:

"I think that’s a total and utter waste of my time and disrespectful to me as the world champion, but what’s new? All AEW does is disrespect me and keep me backstage when I’m the best person they have on the mic, and I’m stuck backstage. They don’t want me out there because I’m gonna outshine their golden girl, Mercedes."

youtube-cover

Moreover, it seems Mariah May could be going after The CEO very soon after all the frustration. Only time will tell when the two top champions will have a showdown.

