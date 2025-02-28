AEW star opens up about mental struggles and coping mechanisms during hiatus

A former AEW champion has discussed his mental state after not wrestling since May 2024. Former ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston is one of the most beloved stars in the company, and many fans were heartbroken when he was injured.

The Mad King was on a great run during the first few months of 2024, carrying three championships on his waist. He then lost his titles one by one. Eddie Kingston sustained a leg injury during his last title defense against Gabe Kidd for the NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship at the Resurgence pay-per-view. He underwent surgery a few months ago and is currently in the rehabilitation process.

While speaking on Wrestling With The Narrative, the former champion said his mental state of mind was 'messed' as he has been away from pro wrestling. However, it has been good due to the support of his wife and friends.

"Not having that has really messed with my head. Thank god I have a good lady and I got good friends around me, I’m not gonna mention who because some work at other companies [laughs] and I don’t want to ruin their stuff. I have good people around me, I really do and it just takes me a while to open up about it (...) So, yeah, I’m doing okay. That was long just to say I’m doing okay," he said. [H/T - 411Mania]

AEW star Eddie Kingston says he is improving every day

The Mad King has been absent from AEW for over nine months, which must have been difficult for the star.

While speaking on Wrestling With The Narrative, Eddie Kingston revealed that his physical and mental condition is not good, but he still improves daily.

“Physically, I feel like sh*t. Mentally, I feel like sh*t. So everyday, I’m just working on getting better, you know what I’m saying?" he said.

It will be interesting to see when the former Continental Champion will finally return to AEW.

