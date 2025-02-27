Eddie Kingston gives scary update amid AEW absence

Former AEW Continental Champion Eddie Kingston has been out of action for a notable amount of time. The Mad King has provided an underwhelming update on his condition.

Last year, in May 2024, at NJPW Resurgence, Eddie Kingston wrestled Gabe Kidd. During the match, Eddie suffered a tibial fracture and tore both his ACL and meniscus. The fans have deeply missed Eddie Kingston, and AEW's Death Riders storyline could've also had Kingston's involvement due to his history with Jon Moxley.

Meanwhile, in an interview on Wrestling with The Narrative, Eddie Kingston revealed that he doesn't feel good and is working hard every day to improve.

“Physically, I feel like sh*t. Mentally, I feel like sh*t. So everyday, I’m just working on getting better, you know what I’m saying?"

The AEW star further addressed the physical therapy he had been getting. In the midst of it, he had some serious stomach issues, which led to the therapy getting delayed.

"Physical therapy, it’s been tough just to get to physical therapy because of my insurance. I just got new insurance and then right when I was ready to start my new PT place, I started getting stomach issues. I had to wait a long time, they had to do a thing where they put a camera down my throat. Good that it’s happening now when I’m off, but I was in a lot of pain. As of right now, it was nothing serious because I’m still awaiting for results, but from the initial thing he was like no cancer, no ulcer, no nothing. My primary doctor was like, ‘How’s stress for you?’ [laughs] I said, ‘How long do you have, do we need a therapist to come in here?’ They’re trying to get me to not stress out, calm down.” [H/T: Fightful]

AEW star Eddie Kingston is thankful for the ones around him

During the same interview, AEW star Eddie Kingston revealed the injury and recovery process has messed with his head. However, having a supportive partner and some good friends around him has helped him stay positive and work hard towards his recovery.

"Thank god I have a good lady and I got good friends around me, I’m not gonna mention who because some work at other companies [laughs] and I don’t want to ruin their stuff. I have good people around me, I really do and it just takes me a while to open up about it." [H/T: Fightful]

We will have to wait and see when Eddie Kingston will be able to make his return to All Elite Wrestling.

