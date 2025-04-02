AEW star opens up about performance anxiety ahead of high-stakes Dynasty match

A top AEW star recently shared a cryptic post on social media ahead of the championship match just days away. Ricochet has been elevating himself to new heights since becoming All Elite. The One and Only star managed to punch his ticket to Dynasty pay-per-view. He will face International Champion Kenny Omega and Mike Bailey at the event.

Since Ricochet started cutting promos in AEW, he started himself to call the 'best promo' in business. Also, during last week's Dynamite, he seemed confident in facing Kenny and Mike for the championship. However, the star recently shared a mysterious message on X/Twitter, where he posed self-doubt.

The Highlight of the Night said he might not be the best on the microphone. Ricochet also stated that he was unsure if he could defeat Kenny Omega and Mike Bailey.

"I've been doing some reflecting and thinking about a lot of stuff. And, you all are right. I'm not the best promo in the business. And maybe @SpeedballBailey and @KennyOmegamanX do have a chance of winning at #AEWDynasty," he wrote.

Fans react to tweets from AEW's Ricochet

The One and Only had left fans worried after he posted a disappointing tweet on social media. However, after a while, fans realized he was trolling his followers on April Fools' Day.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"April fools!!! Aha!" one fan wrote.

"Yeah yeah yeah we know what day it is," another one wrote.

"Happy April Fool’s Day," one user commented.

"Finally you come to your senses," another one commented.

"Even April fools u can't do right. Jeez," one fan replied.

It will be interesting to see if the Highlight of the Night's prediction is right and one amongst Bailey or Omega walks out as the winner at the Dynasty pay-per-view.

