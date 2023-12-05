AEW star opens up about his relationship with Jeff Jarrett and former WWE official (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has bonded with some old friends in AEW and even made some new ones since his arrival. One of his allies has opened up about their relationship. The name in question is Satnam Singh.

The Indian-origin star aligned with The Last Outlaw soon after the latter made his debut for All Elite Wrestling in November 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Satnam Singh spoke about how lovely Jeff Jarrett was behind the scenes. He also said nice things about his other teammate and former WWE official, Sonjay Dutt.

“Sonjay [Dutt] is like a really nice producer, overall worker, hard worker, nice person, and he has a really sharp mind, you know? If I want to learn something, he can tell me right away. That’s probably the thing I will say. Both [Sonjay and Jeff Jarrett] have the same mind, both are really nice persons, really down to earth, and I really like that when I’m in the ring, it’s totally different when I’m out of the ring it’s totally different. So I like both of them, both things. They are totally different.” [0:44 - 1:30]

You can watch the full interview featuring Satnam Singh right here:

Jeff Jarrett recently talked about CM Punk's WWE return

If there is one person who knows a thing or two about jumping from company to company, it's Jeff Jarrett. The Last Outlaw had multiple stints in both WWE and WCW during the 1990s. Hence, he is more than qualified to discuss CM Punk's recent return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Jarrett mentioned on his My World podcast that the 'never say never' saying attached to Punk's surprise return was appropriate. Meanwhile, he predicted many positive things could happen in AEW following The Second City Saint's WWE comeback, calling it 'a ripple effect.'

Punk will appear live on WWE SmackDown this week before making his way back over to RAW on Monday. As for Jarrett, he is a significant asset for All Elite Wrestling behind the scenes and inside the squared circle.

