Hall of Famer believes CM Punk's WWE return will have a "ripple effect" on AEW and the industry

CM Punk's return to WWE has shaken up the industry, but does it affect AEW in any way? All Elite Wrestling's Jeff Jarrett recently commented on the move and what it might mean to him and the promotion.

Many fans see CM Punk's return to the Stamford-based company as a direct shot at AEW. However, is this the same consensus within the promotion? While no active star on the roster will likely respond to the news, Jarrett has given his take on the matter.

During a recent episode of his My World With Jeff Jarrett podcast, the veteran expressed his thoughts on Punk's jump and how he didn't seem threatened by the move.

"It just goes without saying that 'never say never' is very, very appropriate. The other old saying that came to my mind is, it’s not so much, I’m not directing this at anybody, this is just a saying that, in my mind, always kind of tried to make this default, it’s, 'What happens in life to you is really only 10%.' It’s how you respond is the other 90%," said Jarrett.

Expand Tweet

Additionally, Jarrett stated that he was excited about CM Punk's return to WWE and its ripple effect on AEW.

"I’m excited. I’m super excited for Wednesday. I’m super excited for upcoming shows, Wembley, everything is because it goes without saying, there’s a ripple effect that happens." [H/T: Fightful]

Recently, reports about Tony Khan and the AEW roster's alleged reactions to CM Punk's WWE return have been made. According to the report, it seems like Khan himself was also more concerned about other things.

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

IMPACT Wrestling allegedly made a serious offer to CM Punk

Before his WWE return last weekend, some fans speculated that he could have easily jumped to IMPACT Wrestling.

According to a Fightful Select report, it seems that it wasn't solely speculation and that the promotion had tried to pick Punk up. The report also alleged that he made a positive impression on the locker room.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if CM Punk's WWE run will turn out to be something memorable or he'll also get lost in the shuffle in the upcoming months. Either way, Punk has a lot to prove after his disastrous AEW exit.