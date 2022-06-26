"I guess I’ll get something new too" - AEW star Orange Cassidy makes a prediction ahead of his match at Forbidden Door 

AEW star Orange Cassidy proclaimed that aside from getting something new for himself, he will also take Will Ospreay's IWGP United States Championship at Forbidden Door tomorrow.

The two have been in a heated rivalry over the past few weeks now since Cassidy returned on the June 15 episode of Dynamite Road Rager. Freshly Squeezed has the momentum over the NJPW star so far when he and Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) defeated Ospreay and the Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) on AEW Dynamite last week.

Taking to Twitter, Ospreay said that he had received his new costume for the pay-per-view. Cassidy responded by saying he would get something new for himself too.

The AEW star followed up by saying he would also take the IWGP United States Title away from the NJPW stalwart.

"This [Forbidden Door] is tomorrow. Will said he has a special costume. I guess I’ll get something new too. Oh, and the IWGP US Championship," Cassidy tweeted.

Last night on Rampage, the two were involved in a melee after the Jeff Cobb-Cash Wheeler match to spice up their title feud. Their rivalry has gone to a whole new level, and it will be interesting to see who will prevail between Cassidy and Ospreay for the IWGP US Title.

AEW fans gave their wild guesses on Orange Cassidy's "something new" for Forbidden Door

As mentioned earlier, Cassidy said he will "get something new" for himself upon learning of Will Ospreay's new costume for Forbidden Door.

Fans chimed in by giving their thoughts on Cassidy having something new and his chances for the IWGP US Title.

This user would like to see Freshly Squeezed win the title tomorrow.

Meanwhile, this fan thought that Orange's "something new" would be a brand new shirt and would like to see the former top it off by winning the title.

This fan also joined the guessing game about Cassidy's "something new" tweet, saying the 38-year-old should bring a bag to the ring.

Meanwhile, this fan wants a brand new hair color for Cassidy.

Lastly, this fan would like to see a change in denim color for Freshly Squeezed.

With Forbidden Door merely a day away, it remains to be seen whether Cassidy can win his first championship with All Elite Wrestling.

