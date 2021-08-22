AEW star Ortiz on when he found out former WWE star would join The Inner Circle

AEW star and one half of the Proud & Powerful, Ortiz, recently opened up about the Inclusion of Jake Hager in The Inner Circle.

AEW stars Ortiz and Santana appeared as guests on the latest edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where they revealed some interesting revelations during the formation of The Inner Circle.

Ortiz stated that Proud and Powerful knew Chris Jericho was looking to form a faction, which would include Sammy Guevara. However, the addition of Jake Hager surprised them since they only found out about him on the day the group members were paired up:

“Yes, we knew about the Inner Circle, and it was awesome,” Ortiz added. “And we just heard about this group that he wanted, and we heard Sammy [Guevara] was going to be in it. And we didn’t hear about Jake [Hager] until the day of. We all get along, and we definitely, obviously over the two years, have developed a legitimate friendship, and it’s awesome. I love working with those guys.” (H/T: WrestlingINC)

The Chris Jericho-led faction includes Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz and Santana. The group quickly became one of the most popular acts over the last year.

The Pinnacle and The Inner Circle parlay is possibly the greatest segment AEW has produced...EVER. #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts pic.twitter.com/8AAzZOTKR4 — Generation Zed (@GenerationZed1) April 29, 2021

It even helped MJF create his own stable, The Pinnacle. Both factions were embroiled in a heated rivalry that lasted throughout the summer.

The leaders of both groups had a grudge match this past Wednesday, which saw MJF defeating Chris Jericho clean in the middle of the ring. With the All Out pay-per-view fast approaching, fans are desperate to find out what the company has planned for these men moving forward.

Santana and Ortiz could soon enter the AEW Tag Team picture

Will they win the gold this year?

Although the Inner Circle provided a great platform for stars like Ortiz and Santana to shine on a big stage, it didn't open the door for them to capture the AEW tag team championships.

Proud and Powerful were last involved in a feud with FTR, which many thought would be a stepping stone for moving closer towards facing The Young Bucks. However, Cash Wheeler's unfortunate injury not only scrapped their plans, but fans haven't even witnessed Santana & Ortiz on TV since then.

With the tag team division in dire need of a shake-up, Proud and Powerful could be a great choice to capture the throne.

Do you think Santana and Ortiz should deserve a tag team title shot? Sound off in the comments section before.

Click here to find out what role Chris Jericho played in signing Proud and Powerful to AEW.

Catch Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Rick Ucchino's thoughts about Dr. Britt Baker right here.

Edited by Vedant Jain