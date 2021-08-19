MJF registers a massive win over Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite 

In the headliner of AEW Dynamite's latest episode, Chris Jericho and MJF squared off as part of the fifth and final "Labor of Jericho." After an evenly-contested back-and-forth contest, MJF got his second win over Jericho in as many matches.

As per the stipulation laid down by The Salt of The Earth, Chris Jericho made his entrance without his theme song "Judas" playing in the background. Still, Houston fans crooned the chartbuster on top of their lungs to support the former AEW Champion.

Both superstars wrestled an old-school encounter with more emphasis on storyline beats instead of flashy maneuvers. Despite the relatively slow pace of the match, compared to the other usual bouts on Dynamite, Jericho and MJF still managed to enthrall the crowd.

In the final few minutes of the match, Chris Jericho used a baseball bat to attack the latter when the referee, Aubrey Edwards, was distracted. However, he was about to follow this with the Judas Effect but realized just in time that he wasn't supposed to use the finisher in the match.

A soul-crushing loss for @IAmJericho to @The_MJF on #AEWDynamite. We will never hear the end of this. pic.twitter.com/Lh7VSr5QKL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 19, 2021

Taking advantage of a distracted Chris Jericho, MJF instead laid down the Le Champion with Judas Effect and then locked in the Fujiwara Armbar. Despite trying to break away from the submission move, Jericho eventually tapped out.

MJF and Chris Jericho seems to have settled their differences after their match on AEW Dynamite

With the months-long saga between Chris Jericho and MJF finally coming to a not-so-satisfying but logical conclusion, the two are now free to embark upon separate journeys in All Elite Wrestling now.

Since All Out is just around the corner, fans can expect both Jericho and MJF to make their plans for the upcoming pay-per-view clear in the coming days.

Check out Rick Ucchino's take on how effectively the promotion booked Britt Baker on last week's AEW Rampage. For more such content, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel.

Are you happy with MJF getting the win over Chris Jericho on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das