Vince McMahon didn't allow current AEW star to act in Oscar-winning movie

Paul Wight recently recalled how WWE chief Vince McMahon didn't permit him to star in the 2000 film "Gladiator" alongside Russell Crowe. The film won five Oscars, including one for Best Picture.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, the former Big Show revealed that during his time in WWE, there were several acting projects he had to turn down. The AEW star also disclosed that actor Nicolas Cage was responsible for helping him land a role in the epic movie Gladiator.

But when Wight spoke to Vince McMahon about it, the WWE head-honcho bluntly said he was paying Wight to be a wrestler. WWE was initially against its performers acting in movies, though it softened its stance in the coming years.

"There were so many projects I couldn't do because of the WWE schedule. When I first signed with WWE... Nick Cage was trying to hook me up with this Russel Crowe movie. But it was being shot in Spain I would have to be in Spain for 6 weeks for it. But I'm thinking 'Russell Crowe is going to be a star, Nick Cage wants me, I've got it.' I go to ask Vince and he says, 'I'm paying you to be a wrestler, not an actor'... There wasn't as much crossover in the wrestling business then. For a while, WWE was very against wrestlers crossing over into movies. Then eventually they got into the program," said Paul Wight.

Wight says there's more freedom in AEW

Paul Wight struggled to build his personal brand outside the Big Show persona during his time in WWE. But he says AEW has no restrictions against allowing its performers to pursue projects outside the company.

"But now with AEW I can be a part of all sorts of projects. Having that freedom to build the Paul Wight brand [is good]. Because it's their intellectual property, so when you leave you have to rebuild yourself," said Paul Wight.

Paul Wight will wrestle his first match for AEW at All Out 2021, where he will get into the squared circle with The Factory's leader QT Marshall. It would mark Wight's first bout since July 2020, where he wrestled Randy Orton.

