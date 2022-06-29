AEW star Paul Wight's movie gets a new trailer

Paul Wight, the former WWE Superstar and current AEW broadcaster, has a new movie on the way - and a new trailer showcasing it has been released.

Marcus originally premiered at the 2020 Miami Film Festival, but has been delayed from its wider release due to COVID-19 related issues. It is expected to release on July 15th, 2022 and is directed by J.R. Poli.

First posted by ComingSoon.net, Marcus also stars Owen Miller (USA Network's Burn Notice), Katana Malone, and Todd Bruno. According to the film's page on IMDB, this is the plot of the movie:

“Marcus has a checkered past, but unexpected news brings an opportunity for him to right old wrongs and make amends. Marcus will have to face the consequences and overcome the greatest obstacle of all in order to find happiness: Himself.”

Paul Wight has had a pretty consistent acting career

Thanks to his giant physical stature and undeniable charisma, Paul Wight is no stranger to the worlds of film and television. His first film role was in the independent film Reggie's Prayer, starring NFL legend Reggie White of the Green Bay Packers.

He followed that up with roles in Jingle All The Way (where he played the appropriately named "Huge Santa") and Adam Sandler's The Waterboy (as the iconic Captain Insano.) All of this was well before his move to WWE.

Most recently, Paul Wight starred in one season of his own Netflix sitcom, The Big Show Show, playing a fictionalized version of himself. His very first starring film role was in the 2010 WWE Films release Knucklehead. That same year, he also had a small role in the action-comedy MacGruber (based on a Saturday Night Live sketch) alongside some of his WWE colleagues like Chris Jericho, MVP, Kane, Mark Henry, and The Great Khali.

Are you interested in seeing Marcus? Have you seen it already? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.

