AEW star Paul Wight still desires to get back in the ring 

Ahead of AEW's marquee event, Double or Nothing, Paul Wight made an appearance on Busted Open Radio. The former WWE superstar talked about various topics, most notably his desire to make his AEW in-ring debut and how his new role has helped him.

Paul Wight stated that he's got the itch so bad to get back in the ring. He added that joining elevation as a commentator was the smartest move, he's really got to see the newcomers real close and eventually help them grow.

“Itch? Man I need to dump myself into a vat of cortisone I’ve got the itch so bad,” said Paul Wight

"So one of the luckiest and smartest moves I think I was able to be a part of was to do Elevation, because I really got to see the talent, understand the talent. And it’s made me more comfortable where now. I really know, up here, how I settle in, how I get over, how I help the other talent, how I pull ratings and help AEW grow. I think it’s the first time in my entire career where everything is lined up. The knowledge is there, health is there, the desire is there and the opportunity is there. So I’m excited to see what’s going to happen. This is the first time in god knows how many years where I know all that’s a definitive fact", added Paul Wight. (H/T WrestlingInc)

There is no doubt that Paul Wight has been the biggest asset to AEW: Dark Elevation. His knowledge of the sport and experience inside the ring has added a different aspect to the broadcast team.

Interestingly, he will also be at ringside with the commentary team during the Casino Battle Royale that is set to take place at Double or Nothing. There's an outside chance that he might come out as the mystery entrant in the match, meaning his in-ring debut may come sooner rather than later.

Paul Wight reveals list of opponents he would like to work in AEW

Paul Wight further stated that he would love to work with Lance Archer, Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Hangman Page, and Austin and Colten Gunn.

There’s a lot of talent,” Wight said. “There’s a lot of guys I’m looking forward to working with too. Lance Hoyt (Archer), I’m looking forward to working with him, the Murderhawk. I’d love a run with Kenny Omega. I think Kenny Omega and I could definitely have a lot of fun. Jericho’s there. Hangman Adam Page looks like he’d be a lot of fun to work with. Then I’ve got Billy’s kids that are there, Austin and Colten. So I just got to get in the ring with them so I can chop the ever loving s--t out of them. Just because, you know?”, said Paul Wight. (H/T WrestlingInc)

Fans can't wait to see Paul Wight share the ring with these top AEW stars. He is currently in the best shape of his career and could have some memorable feuds at some point down the line.

When do you think Paul Wight will make his AEW in-ring debut? Who would you like to see him feud with? Sound off in the comment section below!