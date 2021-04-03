Paul Wight lends his voice to the "Fast & Furious" cartoon

AEW star Paul Wight, formerly known as the Big Show, has revealed he's doing voice-overs for the "Fast & Furious" cartoon. Wight recently signed with AEW and has since then provided commentary for the promotion's new show, AEW: Dark Elevation.

Paul Wight is an undisputed legend of the pro-wrestling business, with storied careers in WCW and WWE. With his AEW association, Wight is expanding his horizons, attempting commentary and guiding the younger generations of pro-wrestlers.

Recently on Miro's Twitch channel, Paul Wight disclosed that he has also been doing voice work for the "Fast and Furious" cartoon series, and that he's one of the main characters of the new show.

"This past year, I've been doing voice-overs for the Fast & Furious cartoon. That's been my little side project. I'm one of the main characters in the new Fast & Furious cartoon," Paul Wight said.

Wight further revealed details about his character and joked about having great hair on the show, unlike him in real life.

"The character is a bounty hunter who always gets his man. I end up mentoring a couple of Fast & Furious kids. It's coming out real soon. I have tremendous hair as the character," Wight said.

Paul Wight has acted in several projects

Apart from his wrestling work, Paul Wight has acted in projects for many years. He recently headlined his own show on Netflix, "The Big Show Show," which unfortunately got canceled after a single season in 2020.

Apart from that, Wight has been a part of countless TV shows over the past two decades in guest and cameo appearances.

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Check out a very special holiday episode of #TheBigShowShow on @netflix today, 12/9. pic.twitter.com/9lMpygujGC — Paul Wight (@PaulWight) December 9, 2020

Paul Wight played key roles in movies like Vendetta (2015) and Knucklehead (2010). Since 2018, Wight has also served as the Global Ambassador for Special Olympics International.

How do you think Paul Wight's new role in the "Fast and Furious" cartoon will turn out?