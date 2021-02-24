Paul Wight breaks his silence after joining AEW

WWE/WCW legend Paul Wight has taken to Twitter to react to his AEW signing.

AEW recently posted a tweet, revealing that former WWE world whampion Paul Wight has signed a contract with the company. Now, the in-ring veteran has posted his first reaction to signing a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

In a brief message, Wight simply stated that he is "incredibly excited" about the move. He gave a more elaborate response in AEW's official announcement.

Wight is set to join AEW as an in-ring competitor. He'll also serve as a broadcaster on AEW's new show, AEW Dark: Elevation.

Paul Wight is a former WWE Superstar and a decorated champion

The Big Show and John Cena in WWE

Paul Wight made his way to WCW in the 1990s, and he was one of the company's biggest attractions for a few. He won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions. Wight then made his way to WWE in 1999, and he had been a mainstay in the company ever since then.

In WWE, Paul Wight captured several titles, including two WWE Championships. He headlined WrestleMania, and he wrestled and defeated the very best. Wight was also used to put over young Superstars like Brock Lesnar and John Cena. Wight enjoyed a career resurgence in late 2002, a period he recently discussed in an interview.

"Vince said to me, ‘So you work pretty well with Brock?’ And I said, Yeah.’ And then it went along, and they asked Brock who he wanted to work with and he said me. He said, ‘He’s a giant who can work.’ So that kind of endorsement, they were forced to take another look at me and I was able to make the best of that opportunity.

Paul Wight signing with AEW opens up numerous possibilities. But given his age (49 years old), it's hard to say whether he will be used as a regular performer on AEW programming. What are your thoughts on Paul Wight signing a deal with All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comment section below.