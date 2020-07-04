Big Show reveals what a young Brock Lesnar told Vince McMahon about him

Brock Lesnar had a chat with Vince McMahon, which ultimately gave birth to this classic rivalry.

Big Show defeated Lesnar for the WWE title at Survivor Series 2002.

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon

WWE veteran Big Show is a sure-fire future Hall of Famer who has achieved a long string of feats over the course of his illustrious career. The giant recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT and discussed his feud with Brock Lesnar, back in 2002-03.

Big Show recalled that a Superstar had missed his flight to a live show and he was pitted against Lesnar as a result. The duo tore the house down and the report was immediately sent to Vince McMahon. The WWE Chairman had a discussion with Big Show as well as Lesnar, who had nothing but praise for the giant, and thus the feud came into being.

Vince said to me ‘so you work pretty well with Brock?’ And I said ‘yeah.’ And then it went along and they asked Brock who he wanted to work with and he said me. He said ‘he’s a giant who can work.’ So that kind of endorsement, they were forced to take another look at me and I was able to make the best of that opportunity.

Brock Lesnar and Big Show come face to face:

Brock Lesnar and Big Show's feud was the highlight of SmackDown in late 2002

Brock Lesnar had defeated The Rock at SummerSlam 2002 to become the youngest WWE Champion in history. He successfully defeated The Undertaker inside Hell In A Cell to retain the belt, but lost it to Big Show at Survivor Series when Paul Heyman turned on The Beast and aligned with the giant.

Lesnar went on to win the Royal Rumble match and defeated Kurt Angle in the main event of WrestleMania 19 to win the belt again. Lesnar and Big Show feuded for a while again, weeks before Lesnar turned into a full-fledged heel on the SmackDown brand.