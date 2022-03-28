"It’s a harder story to tell" - AEW star Paul Wight on whether he prefers being a heel or a babyface

One would be hard-pressed to find anyone who has experienced more character turns than AEW star Paul Wight. The former WWE Superstar recently commented on whether he prefers portraying a heel or a babyface.

Paul Wight has the distinction of having worked for WCW, WWE and AEW. His two decades with WWE saw him hoist numerous titles. During his career, he turned heel and face so often that it became a joke among the wrestling community. He would occasionally even flip multiple times in the same week.

In a recent interview on The Rob Brown Show, the World's Largest Athlete revealed that he prefers being a heel as it's an easier story to tell:

“I think what suits my presence and size is when I’m [the] bad guy, when I’m a heel in our business. It’s an easier story to tell because we’ve all seen David and Goliath. We all understand it’s not the size of the dog in a fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog. And all that other motivational stuff that sinks in with us on a deep psychological level,” explained Paul Wight.

Wight went on to explain what makes being a hero so difficult for a man of his size and reputation:

"So seeing a physical representation of that in the ring, portraying a character that is not necessarily popular. It’s a much easier pendulum to swing as a talent. It’s a little harder to get sympathy. It’s a little harder as a performer to create a story in which you’re vulnerable. Or a smaller guy can get you in a vulnerable position physically. So it’s a harder story to tell. I think, personally, I like doing the more interactive fun stuff, where the energy is high.” (H/T: SEScoops)

When did Paul Wight last wrestle in AEW?

Paul Wight joined AEW in early 2021. At the time, he was meant to be a commentator for Dark: Elevation. However, the former Big Show never ruled out an in-ring return.

At All Out 2021, he made his in-ring debut for AEW when he faced QT Marshall. As expected, Wight dominated Marshall in a short bout. He went on to wrestle two more times on Dark: Elevation. Both occasions were 3-on-1 handicap matches that were won by the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Wight's last match was on 23rd October 2021, but with AEW coming to his hometown of Columbia, South Carolina soon, he's been pushing Tony Khan to book him for another bout.

